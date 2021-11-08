UrduPoint.com

Bill For Journalists, Media Professionals' Protection Approved By NA: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 has been approved in the National Assembly with unanimity of treasury and opposition benches.

In a tweet, he said recommendations made by the representatives of media bodies were also incorporated in the bill aimed at protecting media professionals and journalists.

Lauding role of Ministers for Information and Broadcasting, and Human Rights Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Shireen Mazari, Farrukh said both of them had played a critical role in drafting the bill.

He also highlighted role of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Human Rights and opposition in that regard.

