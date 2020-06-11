UrduPoint.com
Bill Gates Phones Gen Qamar, Hails Pakistan Army’s Role In Police Eradication Drive

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:26 PM

The Army Chief says despite COVID-19, Pakistan Army in support of government's efforts, has already made preparations to restart the anti-polio campaign in the country in coming weeks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2020) Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair of Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan Army's help in anti-polio campaign through provision of security, monitoring and bridging of capacity gaps here on Thursday.

He expressed these views during telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in the backdrop of polio eradication drive in Pakistan.

The Army Chief said despite COVID-19, Pakistan Army in support of government's efforts, has already made preparations to restart the anti-polio campaign in the country in coming weeks.

He said it is a national duty and Pakistan Army plays a part in the significant initiatives undertaken by government and health care departments of provinces.

