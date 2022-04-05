UrduPoint.com

Bill Gates Writes To President Alvi; Lauds Commitment For Polio-free Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Bill Gates writes to President Alvi; lauds commitment for polio-free Pakistan

Co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates Tuesday wrote a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi wherein he lauded the latter's high-level commitment to protecting the health and well-being of every child in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates Tuesday wrote a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi wherein he lauded the latter's high-level commitment to protecting the health and well-being of every child in Pakistan.

Bill Gates, also a co-founder of microsoft, an American businessman and philanthropist, particularly spoke high about the work to secure a polio-free future for generations of children to come.

Thanking the president for a warm welcome on his first visit to Pakistan on February 17, this year, he said it was an honour to receive the Hilal-e-Pakistan national award, in recognition of his meritorious services for the people of Pakistan, particularly for the eradication of polio.

"Pakistan has made remarkable progress in the fight against wild polio virus, with no cases for over a year�although circulation of the disease has persisted in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he remarked.

Bill Gates viewed that the president's continued engagement on polio would go a long way to accelerating Pakistan's continued progress.

He expressed his pleasure in discussing other challenges of vital importance, particularly tackling stunting and malnutrition, access to family planning services and commodities, and effective targeting of social protection programs such as Ehsaas.

"Mr. President, I look forward to a deepening partnership between the Government of Pakistan and our foundation to tackle these and other issues of shared interest. I hope we can speak again soon," Bill Gates concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Visit Bill Gates Progress February Family Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Five People Detained in Iran's Mashhad Over Mausol ..

Five People Detained in Iran's Mashhad Over Mausoleum Attack - Prosecutor

2 minutes ago
 Sasta Bazar setup at Battagram

Sasta Bazar setup at Battagram

2 minutes ago
 Administrator focused to improve road network

Administrator focused to improve road network

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles child' ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles child's death

2 minutes ago
 Exercise performed at different times of the day h ..

Exercise performed at different times of the day has different effects: Scientis ..

6 minutes ago
 Possible Switch to Ruble Payments for Russian Elec ..

Possible Switch to Ruble Payments for Russian Electricity Up to Exporter - Energ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.