Bill introduced in National Assembly for ban on dual nationality of civil servants

A private member's bill on Tuesday was introduced in National Assembly seeking ban on dual nationality of civil servants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A private member's bill on Tuesday was introduced in National Assembly seeking ban on dual nationality of civil servants.

The bill the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was moved in the National Assembly by PPPP lawmaker Jam Abdul Karim Bijar which was also sponsored by two other PPPP lawmakers including Syed Agha Rafiullah and Abul Qadir Patel.

The bill was referred to the relevant committee for further deliberations.

Statement of Objects and Reasons:- Government servants have their takes in the country in which they hold positions of authority, privilege and trust.

It has been observed that such government servants hold dual nationality of foreign states, putting at stake the interest of the country of their origin and the moment they retire, they leave the country to evade accountability.

There is need to ensure the loyalty of government servants in the light of Article 5 of the constitution. This bill is designed to achieve the said object.