Bill introduced in National Assembly to ensure smooth functioning of APPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A legislative proposal was introduced in the National Assembly on Wednesday, aimed at ensuring smooth functioning of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) by making it more empowered.

The bill -- the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks amendments in four specific sections of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Ordinance, 2002.

The bill, moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in the House, was referred to the relevant committee.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the proposed bill is intended to bring change in the Associated Press of Pakistan Press of Pakistan Corporation Ordinance, 2002.

The routine matters and appointments of the Managing Director and the board will be sent to the Federal Cabinet due to interpretation of the word 'Federal Government' by the Supreme Court in its decision, dated 18-08-2016 in Civil Appeals No.1428 to 1436/2016.

Whereas, in compliance with direction of the Federal Cabinet, the Ministry initiated the process of making necessary amendments in the laws/ordinances and to replace the word 'Federal Government' with appropriate authorities.

Therefore, in pursuance of the aforesaid objectives, this bill is being introduced to make APPC's functioning smooth and more empowered.

According to the bill introduced in the National Assembly, the first amendment in section 2 of the Ordinance seeks omission of clause (e) from section 2. The clause (e) from section 2 says 'Federal Government' means the Ministry of Information and Media Development. This bill seeks to omit this clause.

The second amendment has been sought in clause (j) of sub-section (1) of section 7 of the APPC Ordinance 2002. For the words 'Federal Government', it suggests to substitute the words 'Prime Minister or a person authorized by him on his behalf'.

Another amendment has been proposed in section 8 of the APPC Ordinance 2002.

It suggests that in sub-section (4) of section 8, the words 'Federal Government' should be substituted with the words 'Prime Minister' The last amendment proposed has been proposed in section 10. It suggests thatthe words 'Federal Government' occurring twice, should be substituted with the words'Prime Minister'.