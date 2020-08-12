Bill Introduced in National Assembly to extend time for scrutiny of election candidates

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A bill related to extend the time for scrutiny of election candidates, introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday, seeking six months time period for scrutiny of candidate's credentials.

Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, a ruling party legislator moved the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020 aims to provide the extension in time period for scrutiny process of those who wants to fulfill all requirements of different departments by proving their eligibility.

The six months' time period is proposed in favor of such candidates who wish their nomination papers to be rejected or accepted well in time.

In addition, the proposed amendment would also stop the candidates from bashing each other and to file baseless objections after publication of valid list of nominated candidates by the Returning Officer under sections 64 and 114 of the Elections Act.

Negative campaigns destroys the image of a candidate who wants to go through each phase of scrutiny being a fair candidate.

The mover has proposed amendment in section 60 of the Election Act, 2017 and proposed that in section 60, in sub-section (3), the full stop at the end a colon shall be substituted and thereafter the following proviso shall e added,- " Provided that any candidate may submit his/her nomination paper not more than six months before or less than that, before the date of Elections for the purpose of fulfillment the requirements under section 62 and 63.

" It has been further proposed that in section 62, in sub-section (1), the full stop at the end a colon shall be substituted and thereafter the following proviso shall be added." Provided that in case of a candidate, who, under section 60 had applied for the nomination six months before the elections such objection can be filed within a period of six months and before the publication of the list of validly nominated candidates by the Returning Officer under sections 64 and 114 of the said Act,." It further proposed that amendment in section 112, after the sub-section (8), full stop at the end a colon shall be substituted and thereafter the following proviso shall be added,- " Provided that in case of that candidate, who, under section 60 had applied for nomination six months before the elections the requirements of this section shall be fulfilled within a period of six months and before the publication of the list of validly nominated candidates by the Returning Officer under sections 64 and 114 of the said Act,."