Bill introduced in National Assembly to increase number of judges in apex court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of a private member's bill seeking increase in number of judges of Supreme Court from 17 to 25.

The bill was moved by a PPPP lawmaker Qadir Khan Mandokhel which was initially opposed by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

However, the mover insisted for consideration of the bill following which the minister agreed to refer the bill to the committee.

The minister said this bill would be discussed in detail in the relevant committee while law and justice commission of Pakistan as well as Registrar office would be contacted during the deliberation process.

The mover said the bill is aimed to ensure speedy trial of cases and it has been proposed in the bill to increase number of judges from 17 to 25.