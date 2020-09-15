UrduPoint.com
Bill Introduced In National Assembly To Prevent Hatred, Disrespectful Behaviour Against Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A bill to further amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020] was introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday with the aim to prevent hatred and disrespectful behaviour against the armed forces.

Amjad Ali Khan introduced the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House.

Insertion of new section 500A in Act XLV of 1860 after section 500 is proposed in the bill which says, "whosoever intentionally ridicules, brings into disrepute or defames, the Armed Forces of Pakistan or member thereof, he shall be guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to five hundred thousands rupees, or with both.

"The Statement of Objects and Reason of the bill says: the bill proposes amendments in the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure. The proposed insertion of section 500A shall penalize the intentional ridiculing and defaming of the Armed Forces of Pakistan or any of its member. A person guilty of such offence will be punished with imprisonment for a term up to two years, or fined for up to five hundred thousand rupees. The purpose of this amendment is to prevent hatred and disrespectful behavior against the Armed Forces. Strict action should be taken against those bringing disrepute to the Armed Forces institution in accordance with the law.

