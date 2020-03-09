UrduPoint.com
Bill Introduced In National Assembly To Set Up University At Prime Minister House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Bill introduced in National Assembly to set up university at Prime Minister House

The National Assembly on Monday witnessed introduction of five government bills in the House including a legislative proposal to set up a university at Prime Minister's House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed introduction of five government bills in the House including a legislative proposal to set up a university at Prime Minister's House.

All these bills were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan introduced the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Health Research Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which were referred to the relevant committees.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry introduced the University of Engineering and Emerging Technology Bill, 2020 in the House which was also referred to the relevant committee.

The minister said that this bill will pave way to establish a state-of-the-art University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies at the Prime Minister's House.

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah introduced the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2020 and the PakistanArms (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which were also forwarded to the relevantcommittees for elaboration.

