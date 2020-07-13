Bill introduced in Senate demanding NA to adopt its recommendations on Money Bills

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday witnessed introduction of bill seeking constitutional amendment for adoption of its minimum 20 percent recommendations on the money bills forwarded to the National Assembly.

A total of seventeen lawmakers has sponsored the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 73) bill seeking amendment in Article 73 of the Constitution regarding procedure with respect to Money Bill.

The Article 73 (1) states that Notwithstanding anything contained in Article 70, a Money Bill shall originate in the National Assembly: Provided that simultaneously when a Money Bill, including the Finance Bill containing the Annual Budget Statement, is presented in the National Assembly, a copy thereof shall be transmitted to the Senate which may, within fourteen days, make recommendations thereon to the National Assembly.

The sub-article (1A) states that the National Assembly shall consider the recommendations of the Senate and after the Bill has been passed by the Assembly with or without incorporating the recommendations of the Senate, it shall be presented to the President for assent.

The legislative proposal has sought amendment in sub-article (1A) and demanded to insert a proviso at the end namely: "Provided that at least twenty percent of the total recommendations made by the Senate shall be incorporated in the Bill".

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said that suggestions of Senators were valuable and would be considered in the committee.