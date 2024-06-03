Open Menu

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Delegation Calls On Shaza Fatima

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

Delegation of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Delegation of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday.

The delegation comprised Deputy Director Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Jason Lamb and Foundation's Country Lead in Pakistan Syed Ali Mahmood, said a news release.

Matters related to digitalisation process in Pakistan, Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), fiberization, connectivity, and digital payments were discussed in the meeting. CEO Karandaaz Waqas ul Hasan was also present in the meeting.

Shaza Fatima said the main focus of the present government is digitalization for which steps are underway to facilitate citizens and businesses.

She said fiberization, connectivity and digital devices are critical for digitalization.

Shaza Fatima said that digitalization will enable efficient public services delivery and higher degree of transparency.

The delegation appreciated the present government's vision for digitalization and ensured Foundation's full support in digitalization process in Pakistan.

Director General International Coordination, MoITT Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lead Government

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test

2 minutes ago
 Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, ..

Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..

37 seconds ago
 06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

2 minutes ago
 Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in ..

Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp

2 minutes ago
 Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

6 minutes ago
 Green Journalist Awards recognition to media servi ..

Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..

6 minutes ago
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ..

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..

6 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after histori ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback

11 minutes ago
 Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli c ..

Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict

11 minutes ago
 KMC General meeting on June 10

KMC General meeting on June 10

11 minutes ago
 Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 mont ..

Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months

11 minutes ago
 Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promot ..

Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddle ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan