UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill Moved In NA To Consider Social Security As Fundamental Right Of Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Bill moved in NA to consider social security as fundamental right of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A PPPP legislator in National Assembly Syed Agha Rafi Ullah moved a bill in National Assembly to consider provision of social security and basic necessities of life to all citizens as one of their fundamental rights.

The bill namely the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 sought insert of new Article 27-A in the Constitution.

It suggests that after Article 27, the new Article 27 A shall be inserted namely," Social Security and Provision of Basic Necessities of Life.

The bill demanded that the State shall provide for all persons employed in the service of Pakistan or otherwise social security by compulsory social insurance or by other means.

As well as it was demanded in such bill that the State shall also provide the basic necessitates of life, such as food, clothing, housing, education and medical relief, for all such citizens, irrespective of sex, caste creed or race as are permanently or temporarily unable to earn their livelihood on account of infirmity, sickness and unemployment.

It also suggests amendment in Article 38 of the Constitution by omitting paragraphs (c) and (d).

The House also witnessed the National Emergency Measures to Quarantine and Quarantine Facilities for the Security of Pakistan Bill, 2020.

Both these bills were referred to the relevant committees for deliberations.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Education 2020 All Race Housing

Recent Stories

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

7 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

1 hour ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

1 hour ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

2 hours ago

Allies say Belarus vote challenger recorded video ..

25 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce orders inspection of 'worn' Airbus eng ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.