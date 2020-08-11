Bill moved in NA to consider social security as fundamental right of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A PPPP legislator in National Assembly Syed Agha Rafi Ullah moved a bill in National Assembly to consider provision of social security and basic necessities of life to all citizens as one of their fundamental rights.

The bill namely the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 sought insert of new Article 27-A in the Constitution.

It suggests that after Article 27, the new Article 27 A shall be inserted namely," Social Security and Provision of Basic Necessities of Life.

The bill demanded that the State shall provide for all persons employed in the service of Pakistan or otherwise social security by compulsory social insurance or by other means.

As well as it was demanded in such bill that the State shall also provide the basic necessitates of life, such as food, clothing, housing, education and medical relief, for all such citizens, irrespective of sex, caste creed or race as are permanently or temporarily unable to earn their livelihood on account of infirmity, sickness and unemployment.

It also suggests amendment in Article 38 of the Constitution by omitting paragraphs (c) and (d).

The House also witnessed the National Emergency Measures to Quarantine and Quarantine Facilities for the Security of Pakistan Bill, 2020.

Both these bills were referred to the relevant committees for deliberations.