Bill moved in National Assembly to increase punishment on indignity to human corpse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Thursday witnessed introduction of the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Insertion of new section 297A and amendment in schedule II) suggesting increase in punishment to those involved in indignity to human corpse.

The bill was moved by Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan did not oppose it.

The bill was referred to the relevant standing committee on interior for further deliberations. It was proposed in the bill to insert new section 297A in the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

The existing section 297 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860 carried imprisonment of one year and fine but mover of the bill had recommended to increase the punishment from one year to seven to ten years and also determine the fine which was not specified at present.

The existing section 297 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860 says, "Whoever, with the intention of wounding the feelings of any person, or of insulting the religion of any person, or with the knowledge that the feelings of any person are likely to be wounded, or that the religion of any person is likely to be insulted thereby, commits any trespass in any place of worship or on any place of sculpture, or any place set apart for the performance of funeral rites or as a, depository for the remains of the dead, or offers any indignity to any human corpse or causes disturbance to any persons assembled for the performance of funeral ceremonies, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both".