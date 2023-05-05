(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has stated that the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 has been developed to align with the principles of Article 188 of the constitution.

Responding to the points of the PTI leaders, Azam Nazeer Tarar said the legislation was the prerogative of the parliament which has never interfered in the affairs of other institutions. He said this bill would facilitate the litigants and also strengthen the judiciary.

Responding to point rise by the opposition, he said, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had gone to India to represent Pakistan at the SCO meeting.

Tarar regretted the rumpus created by PTI members in the house saying this house has a sanctity that needs to be fully respected. He emphasized the need for moving forward in a spirit of patience and tolerance.

Opposition leader in the Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would emerge victorious in the general elections. He alleged that the collation parties were afraid of participating in the election.