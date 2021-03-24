Bill, ordinance on cards for uniform syllabus: Zartaj

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the government had planned to enact law and bring ordinance to introduce a uniform syllabus simultaneously for educational institutions including state-run, private and religious seminaries

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the government had planned to enact law and bring ordinance to introduce a uniform syllabus simultaneously for educational institutions including state-run, private and religious seminaries.

She said this while addressing a ceremony held at Auditorium of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) in connection with distribution of certificates and cheques of Pakistan Scottish Scholarship Scheme 2020-21. The scheme was funded by British Council which gave away scholarships to 71 female students of IUB.

Zartaj said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned the task to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to draft bill. The bill would be tabled in the parliament to enact law for a uniform educational syllabus which would be implemented and taught simultaneously in all state-run educational institutions, private including English and urdu mediums and religious seminaries.

She further said the government had also planned to bring an ordinance for introducing uniform syllabus for all state-run and private educational institutions.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vision of quality education for all. "Prime Minister Khan wants to end disparity in quality education being taught in the federating units," she said adding after implementation of a uniform syllabus for all would remove disparity in quality education between Punjab and Balochistan.

She said there was no truth in rumors that scholarships for students of Balochistan getting education at Punjab-based universities including Islamia University Bahawalpur had been abolished or withdrawn. "Students from Balochistan will continue to avail government-funded scholarships to get education in Punjab universities," she maintained.

She thanked the British Council for extending cooperation for giving scholarships to female students to get higher education.

She said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, thousands of students had been getting benefits from government-funded Ehsas Scholarship Programme.

She lamented that several parents did not allow their daughters to get education at college and university levels.

She said how we could get millennium goals of progress and prosperity when people put obstacles in girls' education.

She said an educated woman could help her family in earning bread in respectable way. "Our people have to allow their daughters and sisters to get higher education and do job in the scenario where technology has changed the world," she said.

She lamented that several people did not give property rights to their daughters and sisters. "I personally know several rich families of Dera Ghazi Khan which do not give rights to women in family properties," she said adding, "Women have equal rights as men." She urged the people to avoid voting to so-called politicians who accumulate assets and properties and do money-laundering when they become parliamentarians. "Prime Minister Iman Khan's vision is to make corruption free Pakistan," she said.

She said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybre Wing had been directed to take immediate action against those found involved in blackmailing women on internet and mobile phone. "Women facing blackmailing on internet or mobile phones should immediately inform FIA Cyber Wing," she said.

She said Prime Minister Khan had vision of planting billions of trees to make country clean and green. She urged the people to avoid wasting drinking water.

Replying to a question, she said action would be taken against those found involved in tree-chopping at the state lands.

Delivering his speech, IUB Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engineer Athar Mahboob said efforts were underway to bring the university in global ranking of best 100 universities of the world.

He said a number of academicians and teachers had been increased besides supporting staff at faculties. "Such nations attain progress and prosperity which support education and research," he said.

He said no country could be developed until its educational institutions were encouraged to do research in different fields.

He requested the federal government to provide funds to IUB to execute several development projects planned and designed earlier.

He said presently, students of the IUB had been availing benefits from nine different schemes of the scholarship.

IUB Directorate of Financial Assistance Director Ghulam Hassan said presently 37,354 students were enrolled in the university adding of them 9,184 had been getting financial assistance from scholarship schemes.

The students getting scholarships at the IUB contribute 24.9 percent of total strength of students at the varsity, he added.

IUB Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Ashraf and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Sumera Malik also attended the ceremony.