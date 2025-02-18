Open Menu

Bill Proposed Strict Punishments For Drug Trafficking In Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institutions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday introduced an amendment to the KP Control of Narcotics Substances Act in the provincial assembly, proposing severe punishments, including life imprisonment and the death penalty, for drug-related activities in educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday introduced an amendment to the KP Control of Narcotics Substances Act in the provincial assembly, proposing severe punishments, including life imprisonment and the death penalty, for drug-related activities in educational institutions.

According to the proposed amendment, individuals involved in selling, purchasing, or smuggling drugs in educational institutions will face strict legal consequences.

The draft law states that possession of more than four kilograms of heroin will result in life imprisonment, while possession of over six kilograms may lead to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Similarly, possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine will carry the same penalties.

Punishments have also been defined for recreational drugs. Those caught with 10 to 20 kilograms of such substances could face 14 years in prison, while possession of over 20 kilograms may lead to life imprisonment and a fine of PKR 200,000.

Additionally, the law outlines penalties for other drugs such as opium, hashish, poppy, and hashish oil.

This amendment aims to strengthen the crackdown on drugs in the province and prevent their use and trade within educational institutions, ensuring a safer environment for students.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

Bill proposed strict punishments for drug traffick ..

Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law ..

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

12 minutes ago
 Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue ..

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro revie ..

5 minutes ago
 Citizens demand action against charging annual sch ..

Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees

6 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegati ..

RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ai ..

Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality a ..

5 minutes ago
District administration bans sale of unhygienic fo ..

District administration bans sale of unhygienic food around schools

5 minutes ago
 Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz La ..

Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz Laghari

5 minutes ago
 Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying b ..

Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying banned under Section 144

5 minutes ago
 A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot ..

A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million ..

Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024

27 minutes ago
 Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan