Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday introduced an amendment to the KP Control of Narcotics Substances Act in the provincial assembly, proposing severe punishments, including life imprisonment and the death penalty, for drug-related activities in educational institutions.
According to the proposed amendment, individuals involved in selling, purchasing, or smuggling drugs in educational institutions will face strict legal consequences.
The draft law states that possession of more than four kilograms of heroin will result in life imprisonment, while possession of over six kilograms may lead to life imprisonment or the death penalty.
Similarly, possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine will carry the same penalties.
Punishments have also been defined for recreational drugs. Those caught with 10 to 20 kilograms of such substances could face 14 years in prison, while possession of over 20 kilograms may lead to life imprisonment and a fine of PKR 200,000.
Additionally, the law outlines penalties for other drugs such as opium, hashish, poppy, and hashish oil.
This amendment aims to strengthen the crackdown on drugs in the province and prevent their use and trade within educational institutions, ensuring a safer environment for students.
