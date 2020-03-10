UrduPoint.com
Bill Tabled In National Assembly, Senate Elections Through `show Of Hands'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:03 PM

Bill tabled in National Assembly, Senate elections through `show of hands'

The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of a bill aimed at changing voting procedure of Senate elections and suggested polls for election of Members of the Senate through `show of hands' instead of secret ballot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of a bill aimed at changing voting procedure of Senate elections and suggested polls for election of Members of the Senate through `show of hands' instead of secret ballot.

A lawmaker from PML-N Juanid Akbar tabled the ` the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and briefed the House about statements of objects and reasons of the bill.

He said that elections in Senate were held previously through secret balloting and most of the members distracted from the guidelines of their parties.

He suggested that elections of Senate should be held through `show of hands'.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan supported the bill and said that it was also the also desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan that elections should be held through transparent manner.

PPPP lawmaker Shazia Mari also supported the bill following which the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri referred it to the relevant committee for further consideration.

Statement of Object and Reasons:- Corruption is the root cause of all social political and economic ills. Pakistan being developing country is facing grave consequences of corruption. In every Senate's election rumor beings to circulate that respect Members of Federal and Provincial Assemblies have been offer bribery in exchange of their precious vote. To curb what little way corrupts can induce then in political turf of Pakistan:

