Bill To Allow Use Of Helicopter By Ministers, Civil Servants Tabled In KP PA

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 10:24 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 to allow use of aircraft or helicopter of Government, at the Government's expenses was tabled in the House on Monday

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai moved the bill in the House chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

The second amendment bill proposed that the Chief Minister could hire an aircraft or helicopter from the open market or from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force or Federal Government for official use, at Government expenses in accordance with the rules or regulations.

It further said that the Chief Minister could allow a Minister, Advisor or Special Assistant to Chief Minister, public servant, or government servant to use an aircraft or helicopter of Government, at the government expense, for official use or for any journey relating to his duties as such.

"Any aircraft or helicopter of Government, subject to availability and with the prior approval of the Chief Minister, be used for private purposes on payment of charges, at the rate determined by Government from time to time," it further added.

"While using any aircraft or helicopter, the Chief Minister, a Minister, Advisor or Special Assistant to Chief Minister, a public servant or Government servant, so authorised under sub-section (3), may be accompanied by and fly together with his support staff, aides and all other individuals that he deems necessary for such air journey or excursion".

The bill validated all the official journeys and excursions, carried out and undertaken on any aircraft or helicopter of Government, by the Chief Minister, any Minister, Advisor or Special Assistant to Chief Minister, public servant or Government servant, or any of his support staff, aides, any other individual, on and from November 1, 2008 till the commencement of the KP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Second Amendment) Act, 2022 and could not be questioned for want of any deficiency of procedure or approval, as the case might be.

The KP Right to Public Service (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the KP Regularization of Services of Project Employees of the Directorate General Livestock and Dairy Development (Extension) of Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas Bill, 2022 were also tabled in the House moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the assembly proceedings till Tuesday 1400 hours.

