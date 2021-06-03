Bill to ban development of housing societies on agri land tabled in KP Assembly

The Member of Provincial Assembly of Jamat-e-Islami Inayatullah Thursday tabled a draft Bill in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on protection of agricultural lands from being converted to housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Member of Provincial Assembly of Jamat-e-Islami Inayatullah Thursday tabled a draft Bill in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on protection of agricultural lands from being converted to housing societies.

The proposed Bill "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection of Agricultural Land Act 2021" said that there should be a ban on all sorts of commercial construction on agricultural land. The Bill has proposed 3 to five years imprisonment on construction of societies or commercial activities without acquiring NOC from the government. It further proposed Rs 5 to 10 million fine on the accused.

The Bill was tabled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for approval by the House.