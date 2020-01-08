UrduPoint.com
Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly Soon To Punish Ice Peddlers: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

Bill to be tabled in Assembly soon to punish Ice peddlers: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh Excise Department has drafted a Bill Sindh Control of Narcotics Substances Act 2019 to award severe punishments to those who were found involved in sale of Ice (Methamphetamine), said Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting here in his office, the Minister said that the proposed bill will be tabled in Sindh Assembly soon for approval and after its approval it will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director ET & NC Karachi Iqbal Laghari and other officers also attended the meeting.

Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui briefed the participants of the meeting that in proposed bill, Rs 0.

5 million fine and seven years rigorous imprisonment punishment had been suggested for those who would be caught with possession of less than 100 grams of Ice (Methamphetamine), Rs one million fine and 10 years rigorous imprisonment for those who have more than 100 gram Ice.

Rs 1.5 million fine and 14 years rigorous imprisonment for those who have more than one kilo gram Ice and death penalty with Rs 2.5 million fine for those who have 100 kilo gram Ice, he added.

Chawla said that Ice (Methamphetamine) is a deadly drug and has taken life of many young men and destroyed so many families.

He expressed hope that such severe punishments would definitely discourage the sale of Ice (Methamphetamine) and also requested the parents and teachers and other stakeholders of the society to work together to save young generation from the use of drugs.

