Bill to convert Safe Blood Transfusion Project to permanent tabled in assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Shakoor on Monday moved a bill to regularize the services of employees of Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) in the provincial assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Shakoor on Monday moved a bill to regularize the services of employees of Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) in the provincial assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan.

It was said in the statement of object and reasons of the bill that Regional Blood Centers play a pivotal role in ensuring safe blood transfusion as well as sound pathological conclusions and go hand in hand with medical profession besides controlling transmission of different virulent disease such as HIV, Hepatitis, Thalassemia and cancer.

Therefore, the bill recommended conversion of the Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) of the Health department from project to regular budget in the best public interest.

Later, responding to a call attention notice of Baseerat Bibi of BAP, the minister assured to provide all kinds of facilities to DHQ Hospital Landikotal district Khyber.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned till Tuesday 1400 hours after PPP Nighat Orakzai pointed out the quorum.