UrduPoint.com

Bill To Convert Safe Blood Transfusion Project To Permanent Tabled In Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Bill to convert Safe Blood Transfusion Project to permanent tabled in assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Shakoor on Monday moved a bill to regularize the services of employees of Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) in the provincial assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Shakoor on Monday moved a bill to regularize the services of employees of Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) in the provincial assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan.

It was said in the statement of object and reasons of the bill that Regional Blood Centers play a pivotal role in ensuring safe blood transfusion as well as sound pathological conclusions and go hand in hand with medical profession besides controlling transmission of different virulent disease such as HIV, Hepatitis, Thalassemia and cancer.

Therefore, the bill recommended conversion of the Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) of the Health department from project to regular budget in the best public interest.

Later, responding to a call attention notice of Baseerat Bibi of BAP, the minister assured to provide all kinds of facilities to DHQ Hospital Landikotal district Khyber.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned till Tuesday 1400 hours after PPP Nighat Orakzai pointed out the quorum.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Provincial Assembly Cancer All From Best Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

3 'robbers' arrested

3 'robbers' arrested

1 minute ago
 US Assistant Secretary Donfried Will Visit Germany ..

US Assistant Secretary Donfried Will Visit Germany, Luxembourg on July 19-22

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 14 dengue cases reported in RWP this year

14 dengue cases reported in RWP this year

3 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Says Death Toll in Karakalpakstan Unres ..

Uzbekistan Says Death Toll in Karakalpakstan Unrest Reaches 21

3 minutes ago
 Researchers use drones to plant seed in Australia' ..

Researchers use drones to plant seed in Australia's biggest botanic garden

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.