Bill to ensure protection of medical staff in final stages: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that the bill to ensure that there was no violence against doctors or medical staff was in its final stages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that the bill to ensure that there was no violence against doctors or medical staff was in its final stages.

In a statement, the minister said the draft bill would be presented before cabinet and after minor adjustments will be approved by the cabinet.

Regarding a recent incident in Mardan of violence against doctors he said that arrests have been made and called up the hospital to ensure they know they can get all possible help from the department and governments.