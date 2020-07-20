UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill To Ensure Protection Of Medical Staff In Final Stages: Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:58 PM

Bill to ensure protection of medical staff in final stages: Jhagra

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that the bill to ensure that there was no violence against doctors or medical staff was in its final stages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that the bill to ensure that there was no violence against doctors or medical staff was in its final stages.

In a statement, the minister said the draft bill would be presented before cabinet and after minor adjustments will be approved by the cabinet.

Regarding a recent incident in Mardan of violence against doctors he said that arrests have been made and called up the hospital to ensure they know they can get all possible help from the department and governments.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

As China counts down to its own Mars mission, I am ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

16 minutes ago

Update on Amir and Shoaib travel plans

19 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates UAE on Success ..

19 minutes ago

Polio campaign begins in Pakistan today

20 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Hails Cooperation With Ge ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.