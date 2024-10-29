Bill To Increase Number Of SC Judges To Be Presented In NA On Friday
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Number of judges in Supreme Court will be raised from 17 to 23
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2024) The bill to increase the number of Supreme Court judges would be presented in the National Assembly on Friday, the sources said on Tuesday.
The sources said that the number of judges in the Supreme Court will be raised from 17 to 23, with the court, including the Chief Justice, consisting of 23 judges.
The bill to increase the number of judges will be presented by the government.
Sources revealed that Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry had already presented the bill on a private members’ day.
Sources added that the National Assembly session has been extended until Friday to approve the bill, whereas, as per the amended schedule, the session was supposed to conclude today.
Meanwhile, the consultations are also underway regarding amendments to the Practice and Procedure Act.
