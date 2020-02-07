Bill to increase salaries of lawmakers was selfishness

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Friday lauded the PTI and major political parties for rejecting bill seeking hefty increase in the salaries and allowances of lawmakers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Friday lauded the PTI and major political parties for rejecting bill seeking hefty increase in the salaries and allowances of lawmakers.The move was insensitive as masses are braving runaway inflation and record unemployment while some of the politicians seems only interested in personal welfare, it said.The government continues to ask masses for sacrifice while some of the legislators tried doubling and quadrupling salaries amid harsh economic times which amounts to a slapping masses, said Chairman Brig.

Muhammad Aslam Khan (Retd).He said that those defending the move are indifferent to the problems of people who have elected them to power which will also hurt their political career.Brig. Muhammad Aslam Khan said that the minimum salary of an MNA is Rs150,000 not including allowances, which can easily exceed Rs200,000 per month while the maximum salary of a grade 17 officer is under Rs77,000 but some legislators say that they are not getting as much as a grade 17 officer which is deceit.