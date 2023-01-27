Billboards guiding tourists installed at scenic spots of KP by KPCTA

UrduPoint.com

January 27, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has installed billboards at famous tourist attractions for guidance and facilitation of visitors.

According to KPCTA here Friday, billboards are installed on roads of Chakdara, Timergara, Khazana Bypass, Dir Lower, Panah Kot Chitral road Dir Upper, Swat, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Miandam, Miandam picnic spot, Shangla top, Gabeen Jabba, Nathiagali, Thandiani Road Abbottabad, Mansehra, Naran, and Kaghan.

The sign boards were mentioned with helpline number 1422 for assistance of visitors. Visitors can easily acquire information related to weather, famous tourist places, traffic and emergency center of KPCTA.

The boards were installed for the first time and depict the commitment and professional approach adopted by KPCTA to guide visitors and promote tourism sector of KP province.

Director General KPCTA, Bakhtiar Khan said that facilitation of tourists is vital to promote tourism sector and installation of boards were meant to facilitate visitors and provide them easy access to get needed information.

He said that 1422 helpline would work round the clock and provide tourist information of weather, road clearance, emergency situation, snow, availability of patrol and other guidelines.

