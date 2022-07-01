UrduPoint.com

Billboards, Signboards Removed To Prevent Losses: DC South

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 08:38 PM

District Administration South claimed to remove billboards and signboards from all over the district to prevent losses in case of heavy rains and strong winds

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :District Administration South claimed to remove billboards and signboards from all over the district to prevent losses in case of heavy rains and strong winds.

Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Capt.

(R) Abdul Sattar Issani said that necessary arrangements has been finalised across the district following forecast of heavy monsoon rains and strong winds by meteorological department, said a handout issued here on Friday.

He claimed that billboards and signboards were removed as risk of falling of such boards due to heavy rains and winds existed which may lead to loss of life and property.

District administration was on alert and fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation, he said.

