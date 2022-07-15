UrduPoint.com

Billion Of Rupees Being Spent On Uplift Projects For Betterment Of Infrastructure Of Balochistan: Ali Akbar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Billion of rupees being spent on uplift projects for betterment of infrastructure of Balochistan: Ali Akbar

Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Friday said that billions of rupees were being spent on constant development projects for the betterment of infrastructure in the province, the completion of which would lead to development and prosperity in the respective area of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Friday said that billions of rupees were being spent on constant development projects for the betterment of infrastructure in the province, the completion of which would lead to development and prosperity in the respective area of the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting first meeting of development Sub-Committee regarding road sector schemes included in PSDP 2022-23 schemes.

In the meeting, various schemes of road sectors in different districts of Balochistan province were approved.

Provincial Secretary Communications and Work (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch said that quality and transparency should be the top priority of all ongoing development projects in the province.

He said that effective and strong communication system is the guarantor of development of Balochistan.

Instructing to expedite the pace of work on development projects, he said that the relevant projects should be completed as soon as possible so that the people of the province could benefit from the fruits of these projects and move ahead with the development process.

He said that effective measures should be taken for the betterment of infrastructure as effective and strong communication system is the guarantor of development of Balochistan.

He said incumbent provincial government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was utilizing all available resources to develop Balochistan in each field.

He said that billions of rupees were being spent on development projects for the betterment of infrastructure in the province, the completion of which would lead to development and prosperity in the respective area of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Road Lead All From Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plan ..

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plant in Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds ..

Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds - Medical Examiner

3 minutes ago
 Russia's UN Envoy Says Push for Talks With Moscow ..

Russia's UN Envoy Says Push for Talks With Moscow Would Be West's Best Help for ..

3 minutes ago
 OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine ..

OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine Without Bypassing Russia Veto ..

3 minutes ago
 Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Li ..

Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Liverpool down Crystal Palace

3 minutes ago
 Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.