UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Billion Of Rupees Funds At Discretion Of Chief Ministers Violation Of Article A-140:Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:58 PM

Billion of rupees funds at discretion of Chief Ministers violation of Article A-140:Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday urged the Supreme Court to look into the violation of Article 140-A by the provincial governments and the way resources are distributed to the provinces from the federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday urged the Supreme Court to look into the violation of Article 140-A by the provincial governments and the way resources are distributed to the provinces from the federation.

"Funds of billions of rupees and block allocations at the discretion of Chief Ministers are not only a violation of the policy of the federal government rather is a serious violation of Article A-140 of the Constitution", he said in a tweet.

He said the final decision on the differences between the federation and the provinces was the responsibility of the Supreme Court.And this will be a great service to the nation, he said.

There is no mention of Provincial Finance Award in the budget of all provincial governments, Fawad Hussain said.

The country cannot progress unless there is a fair distribution of provincial resources in the districts, Fawad Hussain said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Technology Budget Progress All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

1 minute ago

Secretary Food calls on KP Food Minister to discus ..

1 minute ago

Resumption of flight operations great news for eco ..

1 minute ago

Rs. 24.5 billion ADP devised for speedy uplift of ..

1 minute ago

Police refuses to register case against Cynthia D. ..

5 minutes ago

Second Ex-Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.