Billion of rupees funds at discretion of Chief Ministers violation of Article A-140:Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday urged the Supreme Court to look into the violation of Article 140-A by the provincial governments and the way resources are distributed to the provinces from the federation.

"Funds of billions of rupees and block allocations at the discretion of Chief Ministers are not only a violation of the policy of the federal government rather is a serious violation of Article A-140 of the Constitution", he said in a tweet.

He said the final decision on the differences between the federation and the provinces was the responsibility of the Supreme Court.And this will be a great service to the nation, he said.

There is no mention of Provincial Finance Award in the budget of all provincial governments, Fawad Hussain said.

The country cannot progress unless there is a fair distribution of provincial resources in the districts, Fawad Hussain said.