Billion Tree Honey initiative to generate 87,000 green jobs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) is going to launch the country's first "Billion Tree Honey" initiative to boost bee specific flora under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) plantation project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the initiative, which besides increasing honey production, would generate 87,000 green jobs and enhance forest cover simultaneously in the country, according to an MoCC source.

"This initiative is part of the prime minister's vision of a Clean and Green Pakistan. It aims at promoting tree plantation to support production of honey in the country under 10BTT," the source added.

Under the Billion Tree Honey initiative, plantation of tree species including Kao, Phulai, Ber, Kikar and other bee flora would be encouraged.

In order to gain maximum fruits of the initiative, an exclusive analysis was conducted of honey production in the country to devise a mechanism for encouraging promotion of bee flora, improving quality of honey production, providing livelihood to the bee keepers and sustain the activity through provision of financial resources.

It was estimated that about 10,000 bee keepers were using 300,000 colonies for producing 7,500 metric tons of honey annually.

"The potential can be enhanced to produce 70,000 metric tons of honey from the same harvest by using modern bee keeping gears, training on the latest techniques, standardization and certification of the product and intensive marketing," the source said.

As per estimates, marketing of 70,000 metric tons of honey would generate an income of about Rs 35-43 billion, besides creating some 87,000 green jobs.

According to the MoCC source, the 'Billion Tree Honey' initiative would be a coherent effort of different ministries and agencies to promote apiculture in the country.

The existing forestry resource available in the protected areas and the new areas being planted and regenerated under the 10BTT project till 2022-23 was estimated to expand upto about 5.5 million hectares.

The requisite forest resource should be used by the bee keepers to produce honey specific to particular flora and should be branded accordingly.

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would provide training to the selected beekeepers along with technical support, follow-up of on-ground activities and product extraction. The certified bee keepers would be provided financial support through Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The Ministry of Science and Technology would be responsible for certifying the honey produced under the programme. As an option the certified product would be purchased by the National Agriculture Technology Park (NATP), branded and marketed as 'Billion Tree Honey'.

The NATP, which is a public company limited registered with the SECP, is aligned with the Ministry of Science and Technology. It would provide an end to end solution for promoting and marketing quality honey nationally and internationally. A pilot testing of the programme would be initiated at selected sites during the upcoming Spring Season 2020.