UrduPoint.com

Billion Tree Honey Initiative To Increase National Revenue, Employment: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Billion Tree Honey Initiative to increase national revenue, employment: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Billion Tree Honey Initiative would enhance existing potential of honey production to 70,000 metric tons from the same harvest by using modern bee keeping techniques that would add billions of rupees in national revenue and generate green employment.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 launched by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail along with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, here Thursday, this initiative was launched as a coherent effort of different Ministries and Agencies to promote apiculture in the country.

"It is estimated that the existing forest resource will increase to about 5.

5 million hectares after addition of new areas being planted and regenerated under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project (TBTTP) by FY2022-23", it said.

The Survey also estimated that about 10,000 bee keepers were using 300,000 colonies for producing 7,500 metric tons of honey annually. "The potential can be enhanced to produce 70,000 metric tons of honey from the same harvest by using modern bee keeping gears, training on latest techniques, standardization and certification of the product and intensive marketing", the Survey said.

It was also anticipated that marketing of 70,000 metric tons of honey would generate an income of about Rs 20-25 billion in the national economy and provide about 87,000 green jobs.

Related Topics

Tsunami Ahsan Iqbal Same Khurram Dastgir Khan From Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

28 minutes ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

1 hour ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

4 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

4 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.