Billion Tree Plantation Campaign To Begin In Khyber District

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Billion tree plantation campaign to begin in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's public Aagenda, a large-scale **Billion Tree Plus Plantation Campaign is set to begin in Khyber District from February 15 to February 25. Thousands of trees will be planted across the district with the cooperation of various government departments.

A meeting regarding the campaign was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao. Officials from the Forest Department, Local Government, education, Agriculture, Security Agencies, and other key sectors attended the meeting.

During the session, the Divisional Forest Officers provided a briefing on the preparations, allocation of land, and responsibilities of different departments.

The campaign aims to increase green cover in the region, and all government offices, hospitals, schools, and public institutions will take part by planting trees. Participating departments will also ensure the protection and maintenance of these trees.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber has directed all departments to finalize their sapling requirements and logistical arrangements.

He also urged local representatives, students, traders, journalists, and the general public to actively participate in the plantation drive to make it a success.

The campaign is expected to have a significant environmental impact, contributing to cleaner air, better climate conditions, and a greener Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

