Billion Tree Plantation Campaign To Begin In Khyber District
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's public Aagenda, a large-scale **Billion Tree Plus Plantation Campaign is set to begin in Khyber District from February 15 to February 25. Thousands of trees will be planted across the district with the cooperation of various government departments.
A meeting regarding the campaign was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao. Officials from the Forest Department, Local Government, education, Agriculture, Security Agencies, and other key sectors attended the meeting.
During the session, the Divisional Forest Officers provided a briefing on the preparations, allocation of land, and responsibilities of different departments.
The campaign aims to increase green cover in the region, and all government offices, hospitals, schools, and public institutions will take part by planting trees. Participating departments will also ensure the protection and maintenance of these trees.
Deputy Commissioner Khyber has directed all departments to finalize their sapling requirements and logistical arrangements.
He also urged local representatives, students, traders, journalists, and the general public to actively participate in the plantation drive to make it a success.
The campaign is expected to have a significant environmental impact, contributing to cleaner air, better climate conditions, and a greener Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wildlife department establishes mini zoo in Swat5 minutes ago
-
Acting President summons senate session on February 135 minutes ago
-
Fourth annual Dosti Peshawar literature festival on February 115 minutes ago
-
Billion tree plantation campaign to begin in Khyber district5 minutes ago
-
Dist Admin to set up five Ramadan Dasterkhawan: DC5 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive launched ahead of Ramazan Mubarak15 minutes ago
-
KP govt opens employment opportunities for youth15 minutes ago
-
Lahore Airport Collector Customs visits SIAL35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to be among top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal35 minutes ago
-
Police inspector injured over property35 minutes ago
-
Military Courts case; SC adjourns hearing due to absence of lawyer45 minutes ago
-
CM launches assistive devices program for special persons45 minutes ago