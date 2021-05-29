Billion Tree Plantation proving as boon for bee keepers, enhances honey production in KP

Mohib Khan, a bee keeper from Peshawar used to travel long distance along with hives to Chakwal, Sargodha and even Azad Kashmir for collecting honey, but Garhi Chandan Forest set up under Billion Tree Tsunami Project has proved to be a boon for him by providing huge flora within periphery of home district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Mohib Khan, a bee keeper from Peshawar used to travel long distance along with hives to Chakwal, Sargodha and even Azad Kashmir for collecting honey, but Garhi Chandan Forest set up under Billion Tree Tsunami Project has proved to be a boon for him by providing huge flora within periphery of home district.

Garhi Chandan is a man made forest established under Billion Tree Tsunami Project by planting 3.2 million plants over an area of around 60,000 kanals of deserted and barren area by converting it into a lush green landscape.

The grown up plants and trees at Garhi Chandan and other areas covered under BTTP are now serving as a boon for bee keepers and also helped in increasing honey production in the country in general and KP in particular.

BTTAP was launched in 2014 by PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an emergency response to global warming caused by climatic changes. Under the project, completed in 2019, a record one billion plants were planted in the province.

The success of the project encouraged Federal government which decided for its extension in the whole country by launching Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project in the same year. KP will have around one billion more trees on completion of the extended project.

"BTTP has left a very positive impact on honey traders and bee keepers by providing them huge flora in almost majority of the districts of the province," shared Mohib Khan.

Talking with APP, Mohib who is associated with bee keeping profession for last three decades said easy availability and abundance of flowering plants has made it easy for them to collect honey and also reduced the production cost by bringing slash in transportation charges.

Earlier, we visited Punjab and AJK by carrying our bee hives along with us which incurred a lot of expenditure under the head of travelling charges. While daily meal and stay expenditure was an additional burden on our business.

However, availability of greenery and flowers within nearby areas has reduced our struggle in continuing business besides getting additional income due to increase production in honey.

"In the BTTP preference was given to flora species which have now grown up and giving fruits to the bee keepers and those associated with floral business," apprised Rashid Hussain, Deputy Director Non Timber Forest Products KP.

Speaking to APP, Rashid Hussain said only in Garhai Chandan Forest 40 percent of plants planted belongs to Acasia Modista (Palosa) which gives flowers in March, April and May.

Palosa honey is main product in honey business and mostly consumed in the country due to its good taste and affordable price, Rashid told APP.

Twenty percent of plants planted in Charhi Chandan are of Acasia Nitolitica (Kiker) and two percent of Berries and few of Shesham and remaining of Eucalyptus, he added.

"Recently a number of bee keepers had arrived at Garhi Chandan forest along with their bee hives to collect honey," inform Gulzar Khan, District Forest Office Peshawar.

Apart from having very positive impact on environment of Peshawar, the Garhi Chandan forest has also started generating income for local community in shape of payments by bee keepers, collectors of medicinal plants and flowers, Gulzar disclosed.

"The Honey bee traders had highly welcomed launching of Billion Tree Tsunami and also appreciate the gigantic project of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami," comment Naeem Qasmi, President All Pakistan Beekeeping and Honey Dealers Association.

Qasim said honey production has increased due to plantation drive launched by PTI government earlier in KP and later in the whole country.

He also insisted on planting of more berry trees because of damand of the honey in international market.

Qasmi also demanded for training of bee keepers in extracting other products of bee hives like wax and royal jelly which will help in increasing income of people associated with this business besides export of the country.

Naeem Qasmi informed that there are around 20,000 bee keepers in the country out of whom 98 percent of them belongs of KP.

Therefore, he continued, the BTTP project has benefited majority of the bee keepers of the country.

He said honey production is has also registered increase and presently we are producing around five to seven thousands containers and each containing around 20,000 kg of honey.

The production will continue to grow with plantation of more tree and by bringing improvement in honey collection procedure through research by scientists and training of keeper by experts of concerned departments, he expressed the hope.