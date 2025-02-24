Open Menu

‘Billion Tree Plus Campaign’ Continues In Full Swing In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM

‘Billion tree plus campaign’ continues in full swing in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The ‘Billion Tree Plus’ campaign is in full swing with senior officials of the district administration distributing saplings among departments in the district.

According to the district administration, the drive has been launched in line with provincial government directives to increase forest cover and ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens.

As part of the campaign, Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan's saplings were distributed among various departments and institutions including the Government Degree College Tank in collaboration with the forest department.

The principal and staff of Government Degree College Tank actively participated in the campaign, planting saplings within the college premises.

During the event, participants prayed for the success of the tree plantation drive.

Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan stated that the "billion Tree Plus" initiative is crucial not only for environmental improvement but also for safeguarding the district's beauty and natural resources in the future.

The relevant officials also engaged in promoting awareness about tree plantation, encouraging every citizen to contribute towards the efforts in this regard.

APP/slm

