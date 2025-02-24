‘Billion Tree Plus Campaign’ Continues In Full Swing In Tank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The ‘Billion Tree Plus’ campaign is in full swing with senior officials of the district administration distributing saplings among departments in the district.
According to the district administration, the drive has been launched in line with provincial government directives to increase forest cover and ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens.
As part of the campaign, Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan's saplings were distributed among various departments and institutions including the Government Degree College Tank in collaboration with the forest department.
The principal and staff of Government Degree College Tank actively participated in the campaign, planting saplings within the college premises.
During the event, participants prayed for the success of the tree plantation drive.
Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan stated that the "billion Tree Plus" initiative is crucial not only for environmental improvement but also for safeguarding the district's beauty and natural resources in the future.
The relevant officials also engaged in promoting awareness about tree plantation, encouraging every citizen to contribute towards the efforts in this regard.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Billion tree plus campaign’ continues in full swing in Tank4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn18 minutes ago
-
DC assures removal of encroachments from Qazi Qayoom Road24 minutes ago
-
EOBI empowers record number of Pensioners in 202434 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies in road accident34 minutes ago
-
Accused killed in encounter with police55 minutes ago
-
AC fines marriage halls for violations55 minutes ago
-
PTA grants license to VPN service providers1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week1 hour ago
-
DC inaugurates spring festival1 hour ago
-
3 youth killed in road mishap2 hours ago
-
BISP plans to roll out new banking project to stop fraud, commission: Rubina Khalid2 hours ago