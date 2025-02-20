- Home
- Pakistan
- Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to be planted in Abbott ..
Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 Non-fruit And Over 150 Fruit Trees To Be Planted In Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM
Under the Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive 2025, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, along with the Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, officially launched the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the university
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Under the billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive 2025, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, along with the Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, officially launched the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the university.
As part of this initiative, the District Administration, Forest Department, and University will plant 2,000 non-fruit trees and over 150 fruit trees to promote environmental conservation.
A large number of students participated enthusiastically in the drive, contributing to the cause by planting trees. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan Toro, Additional Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal, DFO Forest, Deputy Manager WASA, Assistant Director Tourism GDA Ahsan Hameed, District Officer Agriculture, and other senior officials.
Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of tree plantation and its role in achieving a Greener Pakistan.
He urged citizens to actively participate by planting more trees to provide a better environment for future generations. He also highlighted that the District Administration, in collaboration with other organizations, is fully committed to the 2025 Plantation Drive and is utilizing all available resources to ensure its success.
The Deputy Commissioner further appealed to the public, students, and public and private institutions to take an active part in the campaign and contribute to making their areas greener. He announced that the overall target for District Abbottabad is to plant 50,000 to 60,000 trees, including 22,000 non-fruit trees, 1,500 fruit trees, and an additional 22,000 trees in the GDA area.
The plantation drive is being conducted with great enthusiasm through the joint efforts of the District Administration, TMA, WASA, and the Forest Department. The campaign covers all tehsils of Abbottabad to foster environmental sustainability and create a healthier and greener society.
Recent Stories
IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security for Champions Trophy
Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam
2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment tests
Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to ..
Punjab Police gears up for Judo Jiu-Jitsu Championship, National Games 2025
UAE participates in UN meeting to launch humanitarian plans addressing situation ..
UAE, Poland explore new areas of trade, economic cooperation
Brazil's Bolsonaro slams 'authoritarian regime' over coup plot charges
13,181 livestock cards distributed till now
Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pakistan’s Energy Landscape
Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker
Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security for Champions Trophy2 minutes ago
-
2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment tests2 minutes ago
-
Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to be planted in Abbott ..2 minutes ago
-
13,181 livestock cards distributed till now17 minutes ago
-
Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker30 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures against online misinformation26 minutes ago
-
SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case26 minutes ago
-
Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities including medicine26 minutes ago
-
Literature lovers enjoy Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival26 minutes ago
-
Marriage Act strictly implement in district32 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Oil output rises by 10,000 barrels due to tech innovation: Musadik Malik32 minutes ago