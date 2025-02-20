Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to be planted in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Under the billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive 2025, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, along with the Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, officially launched the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the university.

As part of this initiative, the District Administration, Forest Department, and University will plant 2,000 non-fruit trees and over 150 fruit trees to promote environmental conservation.

A large number of students participated enthusiastically in the drive, contributing to the cause by planting trees. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan Toro, Additional Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal, DFO Forest, Deputy Manager WASA, Assistant Director Tourism GDA Ahsan Hameed, District Officer Agriculture, and other senior officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of tree plantation and its role in achieving a Greener Pakistan.

He urged citizens to actively participate by planting more trees to provide a better environment for future generations. He also highlighted that the District Administration, in collaboration with other organizations, is fully committed to the 2025 Plantation Drive and is utilizing all available resources to ensure its success.

The Deputy Commissioner further appealed to the public, students, and public and private institutions to take an active part in the campaign and contribute to making their areas greener. He announced that the overall target for District Abbottabad is to plant 50,000 to 60,000 trees, including 22,000 non-fruit trees, 1,500 fruit trees, and an additional 22,000 trees in the GDA area.

The plantation drive is being conducted with great enthusiasm through the joint efforts of the District Administration, TMA, WASA, and the Forest Department. The campaign covers all tehsils of Abbottabad to foster environmental sustainability and create a healthier and greener society.