Open Menu

Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 Non-fruit And Over 150 Fruit Trees To Be Planted In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to be planted in Abbottabad

Under the Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive 2025, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, along with the Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, officially launched the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the university

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Under the billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive 2025, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, along with the Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, officially launched the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the university.

As part of this initiative, the District Administration, Forest Department, and University will plant 2,000 non-fruit trees and over 150 fruit trees to promote environmental conservation.

A large number of students participated enthusiastically in the drive, contributing to the cause by planting trees. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan Toro, Additional Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal, DFO Forest, Deputy Manager WASA, Assistant Director Tourism GDA Ahsan Hameed, District Officer Agriculture, and other senior officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of tree plantation and its role in achieving a Greener Pakistan.

He urged citizens to actively participate by planting more trees to provide a better environment for future generations. He also highlighted that the District Administration, in collaboration with other organizations, is fully committed to the 2025 Plantation Drive and is utilizing all available resources to ensure its success.

The Deputy Commissioner further appealed to the public, students, and public and private institutions to take an active part in the campaign and contribute to making their areas greener. He announced that the overall target for District Abbottabad is to plant 50,000 to 60,000 trees, including 22,000 non-fruit trees, 1,500 fruit trees, and an additional 22,000 trees in the GDA area.

The plantation drive is being conducted with great enthusiasm through the joint efforts of the District Administration, TMA, WASA, and the Forest Department. The campaign covers all tehsils of Abbottabad to foster environmental sustainability and create a healthier and greener society.

Recent Stories

IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security f ..

IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security for Champions Trophy

2 minutes ago
 Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of ..

Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam

2 minutes ago
 2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment te ..

2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment tests

2 minutes ago
 Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-frui ..

Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Police gears up for Judo Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

Punjab Police gears up for Judo Jiu-Jitsu Championship, National Games 2025

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in UN meeting to launch humanitar ..

UAE participates in UN meeting to launch humanitarian plans addressing situation ..

17 minutes ago
UAE, Poland explore new areas of trade, economic c ..

UAE, Poland explore new areas of trade, economic cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro slams 'authoritarian regime' ov ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro slams 'authoritarian regime' over coup plot charges

17 minutes ago
 13,181 livestock cards distributed till now

13,181 livestock cards distributed till now

17 minutes ago
 Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pak ..

Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pakistan’s Energy Landscape

24 minutes ago
 Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: ..

Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker

30 minutes ago
 Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passeng ..

Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan