Billion tree project moving towards success: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that billion tree project was moving towards success, it would increase the forest cover by 06.03 percent and also provide job opportunities to millions of unemployed youth.

He said this while addressing a function here with officers of the forestry department, representatives of Kohistan and Chitral Trophy Hunting were also present.

Ishtiaq Urmar directed the officers' concerned to take immediate steps to alleviate the problems faced by the people of Kohistan and Chitral and make best efforts to provide relief to the residents with the available resources.

He said that the local people should cooperate with the government for the promotion and protection of forests and wildlife.

The representatives of Trophy Hunting, while mentioning their problems, said that in order to prevent deforestation, it was necessary to provide alternative sources of fuel to the affected communities so that the forests could be protected.

The delegates also mentioned the problems of non-payment of trophy hunting money on time and said that their needs could be met if the money was received soon. They also assured the minister that they would continue to play their role in protecting national wealth like forests and preserving the wildlife heritage.

The provincial minister said that the local population of Kohistan and Chitral was working hard for the the promotion of forests and wildlife.