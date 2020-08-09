Billion Tree project to be expanded further: Fakhar Imam

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Fakhar Imam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's revolutionary project of billion Tree would be expanded further to promote greenery.

Forest is also important part of agriculture and the incumbent government would surely promote it.

The federal minister expressed these remarks while planting trees on occasion of Plant For Pakistan campaign. Fakhar Imam also lauded enthusiasm of workers of Corona Tiger Force.

Tiger Force planted 14,500 trees at Pirowal forest.

Provincial Minister Hussain Jahanian, Commissioner Multan Shan ul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, DPO Ali Waseem, PTI District President Imran Dhaul were also present in the ceremony.

The federal minister was informed that Tiger Force will plant 82,000 plant at different locations across the district. Similarly, during week's period, a total of 250,000 plants would be installed in district Khanewal.

Provincial Minister Hussain Jahanian also spoke and stated that Billion Tree was a historic campaign.

It is for the first time in country's history that massive level plantation is being done, he remarked.

Commissioner Multan Shan ul Haq stated that the trees would be nurtured properly.