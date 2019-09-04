UrduPoint.com
Billion Tree Project To Prove Game-changer: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:55 PM

Billion Tree Project to prove game-changer: experts

Experts on Wednesday said that Billion Tree Project will prove to be a game-changer in the environmental history of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Experts on Wednesday said that Billion Tree Project will prove to be a game-changer in the environmental history of the country.

Talking to APP, they said the world environment organizations had recognized success of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who made Billion Tree project a success.

Noted Environmentalist Mehmood Khalid Qamar hoped that the ongoing nationwide Billion Tree Project drive would also be successfully accomplished.

He said that the project would soon start bearing fruits which will help improve climate change impacts in the country.

The sources in Punjab Forest Department said that concrete measures were being taken by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was having a vision to give the new generation a clean and green Pakistan.

The sources added that billion tree plantation campaign was among the top priorities of the PTI government, adding that the target of increasing forest areas would be achieved in next four years.

Noted Environmentalist Mehmood Khalid Qamar said that due to massive tree cutting climate of the country was turning warmer, which could be reversed by planting trees particularly in the urban centres.

The official sources in ministry of Climate Change said that under the 'Plant for Pakistan' programme,the ministry by the start of the current year, had planted around 95 million saplings across the country.

It may be mentioned here that food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations(UN) recently in its report acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to mitigate climate change.

According to the report, 6.5 per cent forest cover has been increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after execution billion tree project.

