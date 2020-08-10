UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Billion Tree Project Vital To Combat Effects Of Climate Change, Global Warming: Federal Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

Billion tree project vital to combat effects of climate change, global warming: Federal Minister

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the billion tree afforestation project of the PTI Government was vital to combat effects of climate change, global warming and desertification

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the billion tree afforestation project of the PTI Government was vital to combat effects of climate change, global warming and desertification.

He expressed these views after planting a sapling at Dhap Chayak in connection with tiger force plantation day in DI Khan Forest Division.

Commissioner DI Khan Division, Yahya Akhunzada, DC Muhammad Umair, Additional DC Noor Alam Mahsud, DFO Nouman Wazir and volunteers of Razakar Force were present at the occasion.

The Federal Minister said that billion tree project was very affective to control the temperature and mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said 10 billion plants would be planted under the Prime Minister Green Pakistan programme across the country by 2023.

He said plantation of trees was an easiest way to counter climate change challenges and urged masses to take part in the monsoon afforestation with full enthusiasm.

He said peoples' cooperation was necessary to protect forests in their respective areas.

The Federal Minister added that flood protection project has been approved for Kacha area near Dhap Chayak and initially work on it would soon be started.

He said 26 kilometers long roads for people of Kacha area would be constructed as well through that project.

Later, the Minister planted a sapling near Qureshi Mor to formally inagurate rural-urban plantations campaign in DI Khan Division.

The Commissioner said 1,50,000 saplings were being planted in DI Khan forest division during monsoon, adding fruits and ornamental plants were also being sown at cantonment area and other parts of the city.

The tiger force had planted more than 72,000 plants on the afforestation day, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Flood Gilgit Baltistan Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

56 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

1 hour ago

Four accused including member of drug cartel arres ..

5 minutes ago

112,519 saplings planted in Faisalabad on Tiger Fo ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly recommended to pass Anti-Money L ..

5 minutes ago

Gun Seizures at US Airports Triple Despite COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.