Billion tree project vital to combat effects of climate change, global warming: Federal Minister

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the billion tree afforestation project of the PTI Government was vital to combat effects of climate change, global warming and desertification

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the billion tree afforestation project of the PTI Government was vital to combat effects of climate change, global warming and desertification.

He expressed these views after planting a sapling at Dhap Chayak in connection with tiger force plantation day in DI Khan Forest Division.

Commissioner DI Khan Division, Yahya Akhunzada, DC Muhammad Umair, Additional DC Noor Alam Mahsud, DFO Nouman Wazir and volunteers of Razakar Force were present at the occasion.

The Federal Minister said that billion tree project was very affective to control the temperature and mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said 10 billion plants would be planted under the Prime Minister Green Pakistan programme across the country by 2023.

He said plantation of trees was an easiest way to counter climate change challenges and urged masses to take part in the monsoon afforestation with full enthusiasm.

He said peoples' cooperation was necessary to protect forests in their respective areas.

The Federal Minister added that flood protection project has been approved for Kacha area near Dhap Chayak and initially work on it would soon be started.

He said 26 kilometers long roads for people of Kacha area would be constructed as well through that project.

Later, the Minister planted a sapling near Qureshi Mor to formally inagurate rural-urban plantations campaign in DI Khan Division.

The Commissioner said 1,50,000 saplings were being planted in DI Khan forest division during monsoon, adding fruits and ornamental plants were also being sown at cantonment area and other parts of the city.

The tiger force had planted more than 72,000 plants on the afforestation day, he added.