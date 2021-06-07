Billion Tree Tsunami Project a surety of our bright future: KP Forests Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Sayed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer on Monday said Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) was a guarantee for our bright future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Sayed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer on Monday said billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) was a guarantee for our bright future. He said that the billion-tree afforestation was an invaluable gift of the PTI government and Forests Department for its people, adding we have to play a collective role in making our environment living friendly.

He was talking to a gathering after planting a sapling at Shaheed Benazir Women University at Peshawar here wherein VC of the University, Prof Dr Razia Sultana, officers from Forests and Environment departments, the University's teachers and students were also present.

The Minister said that environmental degradation was a serious threat to human life and its containment was possible only with massive plantations.

Contrary to the past, he said the incumbent government with the support of its people was taking tangible steps to address this issue.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the forest area is expanding that was also acknowledged by the world community. Our province, he said was full of much scenic and beautiful places and it was our duty to plant more and more trees alongside the roads, canals, highways and entry points of the city. He said we have to keep our environment clean and neat so that the beauty of our province could be maintained and environmental degradation contained.