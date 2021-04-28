UrduPoint.com
Billion Tree Tsunami Project To Be Helpful For Economic Development, Says Sarfraz Magsi

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Forest South Punjab, Sarfraz Khan Magsi, said that the incumbent government's ten billion tree tsunami project will be helpful in economic development along with overcoming environmental pollution.

He said that it was responsibility on all of us to make this project successful.

Secretary forest South Punjab expressed these views during his visit to Hadir Malana DG khan area to review tree-plantation work under ten billion tree tsunami project.

He said that the whole world is facing environmental changes and added that the human life also affecting due to climate change.

Secretary further said that the steps taken by the government to enhance forest are vital for human health and survival.

It was told the Secretary that tree plantation was being on 46 acres land in DG khan area.

He directed to accelerate the tree plantation work further and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the forest department officials to complete the tree plantation within two weeks.

