Billion Tree Tsunami Project was acknowledged internationally: Amin Aslam

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Most of the countries are having forests over 25 percent of their territory while we have forests on over five percent of our land which is a big challenge to be in step with the world . This was the reason that five years ago PTI govt started Billion Tree Tsunami Project in KP which has been acknowledged by the world specially UN and China

Advisor to Primen Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this after inaugurating Plant For Pakistan campaign here Friday. On the occasion, DC Attock Ishratullah Khan Niazi, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, MS Dr Syed Kashif, MEO MNCH Dr Nuzhat Zuhra and other officials were also present. Malik Amin Aslam said that under Plant For Pakistan program, billions of trees will be planted while 0.3 million trees will be planted in Attock district. He said, the govt understands environmental challenges and its ample proof is that despite financial constraints, Rs 8 billion have been allocated for this program. He said the program will be formally inaugurated on 5th Aug by Prime Minister Imran Khan and will be turned into reality to tackle environmental challenges. Malik Amin asked the people to cooperate in this context and every individual must plant a tree during this campaign and ensure the protection and survival of these trees.

He said, we will make this country clean and green and for this purpose initially 20 cities have been selected and Attock is one of them. He said, planting tree is national as well as religious obligation.

The Advisor said the PTI govt has started Prime Minister Housing Project and Health Card scheme for the poor which is a revolutionary step. He said 460 kanal land has been allocated for a housing colony in Attock district and work on this project will be started soon.

About the loot and plunder by the previous regimes, Malik Amin Aslam said that those who looted the national wealth will have to return it back and in this regard the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan is very clear.

DC Attock Ishratullah Khan and CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz on the occasion said a program has been chalked out for Green and Clean Pakistan under which 0.3 million trees will be planted in Attock district and this will be made successful at any cost. Earlier, the Advisor paid a visit to DHQ Hospital Attock to have a look of the facilities being provided to the patients.