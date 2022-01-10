Billion tree tsunami to help mitigate adverse impacts of climate change: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :An Eight-members delegation led by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House to discuss matters relating to health, pollution, climate change, environment, availability of potable water and other pertinent issues.

The meeting also included a detailed discussion on the current issues being faced in the country, keeping in view the depleting natural resources and the importance of conserving them, said a Governor house communique.

An interesting exchange of views took place on the successes achieved and the prospects for further building up the long-term constructive dialogue. The two sides discussed issues on further consolidation of efforts in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the context of upcoming UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Pakistan (2023-27).

It was also discussed that the Indus River Basin which is under threat of climate change, environmental degradation, population pressure and pollution hence putting a question mark on its resilience to sustain life for future generations, Pakistan, therefore, needs a Perspective Plan to conserve the resource base, use it wisely and restore the ecosystem.

The UN System in Pakistan during its formulation exercise of United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) came up with the idea of ecological restoration of Indus River basin.

The UN is developing a Plan in consultation with all stakeholders to contribute and build upon provincial, national and international initiatives in Pakistan. "In four months' time from January 2022 to April 2022, the Master Plan is to be prepared to unite existing initiatives, cover gaps, identify framework for climate financing and develop a national communication strategy", it was said.

The Governor Sindh said that the government was especially focusing on addressing health-related issues. The government is according top priority to these areas," he added. Highlighting the successes made in the flagship billion Tree Tsunami project, the Governor further observed that this will go a long way towards mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change in the country.

Julien Harneis spelled out the objectives of the UN in Pakistan and said that the purpose of the visit was to focus on critical areas such as good governance, health, education, youth development, population control and addressing the issue of climate change.

The Governor assured the delegation of maximum possible assistance on behalf of the Federal government; and thanked the UN Resident Coordinator for the UN's significant contribution to development in Pakistan.