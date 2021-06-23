Billions allocated for Punjab education infrastructure in budget 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Legislators hailed huge funding earmarked for education sector including Rs 11.439 billion for education infrastructure uplift across Punjab and billions more for universities and special education in south Punjab to provide best education and training facilities to the students of the downtrodden areas.

Statistics from Punjab budget document show, a sum of Rs 1.55 billion would be spent on replacing 450 dilapidated schools buildings by new ones in Punjab. Another 856 million would be spent on upgradation of 82 girls schools, Rs 735 million on upgradation of boys schools, Rs 798 million on providing new facilities to 862 schools, Rs 6.5 billion on evening schools under Insaf Afternoon Program, and a billion on Daanish School System.

Moreover, billions more were allocated for higher education infrastructure in south Punjab including establishment of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology in Rahim Yar Khan, building of Sadiq Women University in Bahawalpur, construction of building of Mir Chhakar Khan Rind University of Technology in Dera Ghazi Khan, and building of special education centre in Khan Pur. In addition to this, provincial government's plans also included a cadet college in Khan Pur and additional facilities in Shadab Institute of Special Education and disabled children school in Multan.

MPA Sabeen Gul Khan told APP that education topped the priorities of the government among the provision of upgraded basic facilities and heaped praise on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for making a sizable allocation for upgrading education infrastructure from Primary to higher level including universities in south Punjab.

MPA Waseem Khan Badozai said that educational institutions in his PP-213, a mostly rural constituency in Multan, also received funding which included Rs 20 million for new academic block, boundary wall and toilets at government girls school Jungle Khan Muhammad, and upgradation of a boys primary school to elementary school in the same village. A sum of Rs 5 million would be spent in fiscal year 2021-22.

Moreover, under a Rs 25 million project to build examination hall and six class rooms at Suraj Miani boys school, and an academic block and four class rooms at Dhoor Kot girls schools, a sum of Rs 6.25 million would be invested in 2021-22, Badozai added.