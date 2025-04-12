Billions Of Dollars Investment Expected In Upcoming Overseas Pakistan's Convention 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Overseas France Chapter, Mian Muhammad Hanif, expected billions of Dollars investment from overseas Pakistanis during the upcoming "Overseas Pakistani's Convention, 2025" scheduled to take place in Islamabad from April 13 to 15.
While taking to a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, alongside Muhammad Riaz Papa, Talat Mahmood Chohan, and others, Hanif emphasised that over 40 overseas investors were expected to participate in the convention, expressing strong interest in investing billions of rupees in Pakistan, said a press release on Saturday.
Despite these promising prospects, Hanif raised concerns about the challenges faced by the overseas Pakistani community, particularly regarding property encroachments, etc.
"In some cases, returning to our home country, we are not even allowed to keep our mobile phones," he noted.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Riaz Papa also raises concerns about issues faced by overseas Pakistanis, asserting that they have enough financial strength to clear Pakistan's external debt within three years period.
He also recalled the establishment of a special cell during Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s tenure to address diaspora-related issues swiftly and urged to reactivate this mechanism to ensure timely resolution of their grievances.
Talat Mahmood Chohan also reaffirmed the community's commitment to Pakistan, adding, “Our life and death is Pakistan.”
He also urged the government to create a secure and enabling environment for their contributions.
The speakers collectively called on the government to prioritise the rights of overseas Pakistanis, protect their properties from land mafias, and establish a conducive investment climate that would enable them to play a pivotal role in national development.
