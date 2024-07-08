Billions to be spent on 5 roads, sports facilities in Khanewal

Punjab government has approved several schemes worth billions for Khanewal district to upgrade five inter-city roads besides establishing a new sports complex in Sarai Sadhu and revival of a cricket ground in Khanewal under Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2024-25

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, presiding over a meeting here on Monday, said that rehabilitation of 11 kilometer segment of Khanewal-Kabirwala road would cost Rs 1 billion, a sum of R 2 billion would be spent on 32.

5 kilometer long road from Katcha Khoh to Vehari while Kabirwala-Shorkot road construction and rehabilitation would

cost Rs 1.69 billion.

He said that a new sports complex in Sarai Sadhu and rehabilitation of a cricket ground near Lahore Morr in Khanewal were also part of the ADP 2024-25.

DC ordered that preliminary legal work on all the eight schemes approved for Khanewal district must begin without any delay.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, and other officials were present.

