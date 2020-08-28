UrduPoint.com
Billions Worth Projects To Remove Deprivation Of Chitral: Shaukat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousufzai has said that for removing the sense of deprivation among people of Chitral, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved various development projects worth billions rupees over which work will be started soon

He said this while chairing a meeting with heads of different departments of Chitral at the office of Deputy Commissioner Chitral.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to CM on Prisons, Taj Muhammad Khan, Special Assistant on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai, Special Assistant on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada, MPA, Mian Sharaf and officers concerned.

The meeting was briefed about various ongoing uplift projects in Chitral.

Shaukat Yousufzai said there were tremendous opportunities with regard to tourism promotion in Chitral adding it was also the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to boost the tourism sector in KP to earn smart revenue and create employment.

The Minister continued that negligence will not be tolerated in execution of uplift projects in Chitral.

There was extra need to pay heed to the quality of projects in such neglected areas.

Shaukat stressed upon the public departments to bring further improvement in their functioning so that people could be facilitated in the shortest possible time.

He said Chitral has a unique status as the world's lone freestyle polo game is being played here and the exclusive Kalash people with one of their kind culture live here. He said steps would be taken to introduce the Kalash culture worldwide and soon cultural groups from Kalash would be sent to Europe, UAE and other countries.

By improving the infrastructure of Chitral we can further boost tourism activities here to enable local people earn a smart livelihood for their families, he added.

The Minister further said the Chief Minister was taking personal interest in provision of all rights to the coal miners and soon needed law enactment would be made in this regard.

