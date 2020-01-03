Bills allowing for extension in tenures of services chiefs introduced in NA

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak Friday introduced three separate bills in the National Assembly to amend Pakistan Army Act 1952, Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 and Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961, allowing for extension in the tenures of the three services chiefs

The minister presented the bill after the House suspended its regular proceedings on a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The three bills introduced in the House were "Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020", Pakistan Air force (Amendment) Bill 2020", and Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020.

