UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bills Allowing For Extension In Tenures Of Services Chiefs Introduced In NA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:34 PM

Bills allowing for extension in tenures of services chiefs introduced in NA

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak Friday introduced three separate bills in the National Assembly to amend Pakistan Army Act 1952, Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 and Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961, allowing for extension in the tenures of the three services chiefs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak Friday introduced three separate bills in the National Assembly to amend Pakistan Army Act 1952, Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 and Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961, allowing for extension in the tenures of the three services chiefs.

The minister presented the bill after the House suspended its regular proceedings on a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The three bills introduced in the House were "Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020", Pakistan Air force (Amendment) Bill 2020", and Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020.

more/mnr-zah

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Army Pakistan Navy 2020

Recent Stories

Ten People Killed in US Strikes Targeting Soleiman ..

1 minute ago

Israel Closes Access to Mount Hermon Site in Wake ..

5 minutes ago

Labuschagne ton as Australia take advantage of wea ..

5 minutes ago

Australia v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Oil prices surge after US strike kills Iranian gen ..

2 minutes ago

Five killed, four injured over land dispute in Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.