Bills Introduced In National Assembly On Anti-terrorism, Savings

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:58 PM

Bills introduced in National Assembly on anti-terrorism, savings

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday introduced a bill in the National Assembly to further amend the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 [The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020] to increase sentences for money laundering offences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday introduced a bill in the National Assembly to further amend the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 [The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020] to increase sentences for money laundering offences.

He also introduced a bill to further amend the Post Office Cash Certificate Act, 1917 [The Post Office Cash Certificate (Amendment) Bill, 2020].

He further introduced a bill to amend the Post Office National Savings Certificate Ordinance, 1944 [The Post Office National Savings Certificate (Amendment) Bill, 2020].

He also put before the house a bill to amend the Government Savings Bank Act, 1873 [The Government Savings Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2020].

Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis Javeria Zafar introduced a billto further amend the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 [The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020].

