Bills To Regularize 34,296 Teachers, 700 Doctors Tabled In PA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Two bills were tabled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday to regularize the services of more than 34,000 teachers and 700 doctors soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Two bills were tabled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday to regularize the services of more than 34,000 teachers and 700 doctors soon.

The bills were moved by Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai and Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra respectively in the House chaired by panel of the chairman Idrees Khattak.

Shahram Tarakai moved the KP Teachers Regularization Bill, 2022 and said that the provincial government was taking measures to provide all kinds of facilities to teachers and to provide best learning opportunities to students.

The bill was moved to regularize services of 34,296 teachers of different cadres from appointed from 2018 to 2020.

Similarly, Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra moved Doctors Regularization Bill, 2022 to regularize services of 700 doctors who were recruited from 2020 to 2021 for COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile the House passed KP Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to impose ban on plastic products and regulate such products in order to make them environmentally friendly.

The bill was moved by Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar wherein a ban was imposed on the manufacturing, import, sale, purchase, storage, distribution, supply, transportation and usage of plastic bags and flat plastic bags.

He said that the existing stock of banned plastic products should be disposed of by the manufacturer, wholesale dealer and retailer, within a period of six month after the commencement of the Act.

The violators would be punished with a penalty upto Rs 500,000.

The KP Universities Amendment Bill, 2022 was also tabled in the House to establish the University of Shangla.

The bill was moved by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash.

Later, the chair adjourned the assembly proceedings till 10am on Friday.

