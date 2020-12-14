UrduPoint.com
Bilour Calls For Purchase Of LNG To Overcome Gas Shortage

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:59 PM

A leading businessman and senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Ilyas Ahmad Bilour Monday demanded of the government to purchase Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the international market without any delay as the country was already facing shortage of gas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A leading businessman and senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Ilyas Ahmad Bilour Monday demanded of the government to purchase Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the international market without any delay as the country was already facing shortage of gas.

In a statement issued here, he criticized the ministry of petroleum over delay in the purchase of LNG and said the government procured LNG at high rates during the last four months.

He said many countries around the world had piled up stock of LNG because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and increasing its demand in winter, but he regretted that Pakistan is yet not opened tender for purchase of LNG.

Bilour informed that LNG prices have become higher as compared to the past eight months. Under the present scenario, he stated that the LNG, which was earlier available at USD 5.5 for Pakistan, now unavailable even at USD 9.9.

